YouTube Search Insights, which was previewed as an experimental feature in November, will become available to all creators and brands by the end of this month, the company announced.

The tool shows you data based on searches across all of YouTube, as well as just your viewers’ searches. There is also a content gap filter, which shows you searches for which searchers were unable to find a video. These are bucketed by search volume (high, medium and low).

Where to find the tool. Head to YouTube Studio. After you click on Analytics, the search insights will be available under the Research tab. Because this doesn’t launch fully until the end of April, you might not see it yet.

YouTube’s Research Tab lets you explore what viewers are searching for on YouTube.

Data the tool provides It will only provide aggregated data from the past 28 days on English language search terms from the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and India. The company plans to roll this out to more languages and regions as soon as possible. That’s according to this video published on the Creator Insider YouTube channel.

Why we care. This tool should be helpful for brands and creators. You can use it to help inform and improve your content planning and make sure you’re creating videos that are relevant to your audience, as well as what YouTube users are searching for. While Google generally has taken away data, it’s nice to see them provide search query data to help brands and creators create more relevant content.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land’s roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts. Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land’s roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.