Non-skippable ads are coming to YouTube Select on connected TV. This means that viewers will see one 30-second ad instead of two consecutive 15-second ads.

Why we care. YouTube was the most popular U.S. video streaming platform in April and watch time increased, according to Nielsen. It remains to be seen whether a non-skippable 30-second format provides a good advertising ROI.

What YouTube said. YouTube explained in a blog post:

“We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content.”

YouTube Select is the top 5% of the most-viewed and most-engaging content.

U.S. first. YouTube’s new ad type will initially be available only in the U.S., with plans to expand availability internationally later this year.

Pause Ads. YouTube also announced it will be testing “Pause experiences” on CTV. This experimental feature will allow viewers to pause videos, to potentially help drive awareness or an action – perhaps via a QR code.