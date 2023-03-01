Google is updating two new policies for the ad network this month.

The Google Ads Malicious or unwanted software policy will be split into 3 separate policies: Malicious software, Compromised sites, and Unwanted software.

The Financial products and services policy will be updated to clarify the scope and requirements for the advertisement of cryptocurrency related business and services.

Update to Abusing the ad network policy. Starting May 9, 2023, the new policies will be enforced, and full enforcement will be gradually implemented over a period of around four weeks. In the meantime, Google will continue to enforce its existing malware policy.

New changes. The current policy will be split into 3 new policies. You can read the official announcement from Google here.

Malicious software. The policy regarding malicious software has been refined to forbid the deliberate distribution of harmful or unauthorized access-inducing software, commonly known as “malware,” that can cause damage to a computer, device, or network. This restriction pertains to all advertisements and any software that is hosted or linked by your website or application, irrespective of whether the software is advertised via the Google advertising network. Violation of the Malicious software policy is now deemed to be a flagrant infraction. Compromised sites. A site or destination is considered compromised if its code has been altered or hacked to serve the interests of a third party, unbeknownst to the site or destination’s owner or operator, and frequently in a manner that is detrimental to the site’s users. If this policy is violated, your account will not be immediately suspended without prior notice. Google will issue a warning at least seven days prior to any suspension. Unwanted software. Advertisements and destinations that breach Google’s Unwanted Software Policy are prohibited. If this policy is violated, your account will not be suspended without prior notice. Google will issue a warning at least seven days prior to any suspension.

Updates to Financial products and services. Starting on April 28, 2023, advertisers who promote Cryptocurrency Exchanges in Indonesia will be allowed to advertise their products and services if they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google.

“Google allows ads promoting cryptocurrency exchanges targeting Indonesia as long as the advertiser holds the appropriate Crypto Asset Physical Trader license from the Bappebti. Any other local legal requirements must also be complied with.”

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. Google will issue a warning at least 7 days before any suspension of your account.

You can read the official announcement on this policy here.

Why we care. Failure to comply with Google’s policies and requirements may result in account suspension or other penalties. Advertisers who stay up to date with Google’s policies and requirements can avoid these consequences and maintain a positive advertising presence on Google.