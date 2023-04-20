Google has just announced four new enhancements for the GA4 homepage.

New welcome tutorial New banner along the top of the Home page Improvements to the Suggested for you section Dismiss suggestions, insights, and recommendations

What’s new. You can read more about the new features on Google’s Analytics Help page.

Introduction of a new welcome tutorial. Google Analytics has incorporated a brief tutorial for new Google Analytics 4 users on the Home page. This tutorial introduces essential concepts and settings to help users get started with their new property.

Addition of a new banner at the top of the Home page. Editors and Administrators who utilize Google Ads in conjunction with Google Analytics data will now see a banner titled “Verify your Google Ads settings” at the top of the Home page. The banner outlines key tasks that must be completed to bid against Google Analytics 4 data. The banner disappears once all tasks are marked as complete in Setup Assistant.

Enhancements to the “Suggested for you” section. This section now offers users cards that are popular across all Analytics properties (to aid new Google Analytics 4 users) and cards that users frequently return to.

Dismissal of suggestions, insights, and recommendations. Users can now dismiss irrelevant cards in the “Suggested for you” or “Insights & recommendations” sections by clicking the thumbs down button. Google Analytics will use this input to better curate the Home page for users in the future.

Upon clicking the thumbs down button, Analytics will remove the card from the Home page, and the card will not reappear for the next 30 days. However, if users do not submit the feedback form that appears after clicking the feedback button, the card will remain in view for the remainder of the session but will be removed in future sessions.

Users can still access all insights and recommendations from the Insights Hub, including dismissed ones.

Open the setup assistant. GA4 properties now include an action button at the bottom right of each page. Hovering over the button reveals the number of tasks marked as complete in Setup Assistant. Clicking the button opens the Setup Assistant, allowing users to continue completing essential setup tasks.

Why we care. The new enhancements to the GA4 Home page provide a more user-friendly experience, enabling users to quickly grasp essential concepts and settings through the welcome tutorial. Furthermore, the integration of a banner for verifying Google Ads settings ensures a seamless connection between Google Ads and Analytics data, while the improved “Suggested for you” section offers tailored content based on user preferences.

The ability to dismiss irrelevant insights and recommendations ensures a personalized Home page experience, and the easily accessible Setup Assistant helps users efficiently complete key setup tasks. Overall, these updates significantly streamline the process of utilizing Google Analytics data to inform and optimize advertising strategies.