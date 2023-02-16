On Wednesday, Twitter revised its advertising guidelines to permit the promotion of cannabis on its platform in states where it is legal, while following federal regulations.

How it works. According to a policy update published on its website, Twitter will only allow a limited number of cannabis ads. CBD and THC firms are permitted to advertise their brands and provide cannabis-related information, but the ads must not sell or promote cannabis products, with the exception of topical (non-ingestible) hemp-derived CBD items that comply with the government’s 0.3% THC threshold.

Twitter will only accept ads from licensed cannabis advertisers who have been pre-approved by the company. Advertisers are only allowed to target geographical areas within the United States where they are authorized to promote cannabis products or services online. Additionally, they cannot target users under the age of 21 and must comply with all applicable laws and regulations regarding cannabis advertising.

What Twitter says. In a blog post, twitter said

“In the U.S. — one of the most influential markets for cannabis — it is larger than the conversation around topics such as pets, cooking, and golf, as well as food and beverage categories including fast food, coffee, and liquor. Conversation on Twitter reflects where the cannabis industry is currently heading: legislative/policy reform, business development, and community impact.” “We look forward to helping more customers unlock the power of Twitter Ads to connect with the cannabis conversation and drive their business forward.”

Other platforms allowing cannabis ads.

Meta permits advertisements for particular hemp items, excluding those that contain THC or CBD.

In the United States, Reddit approves ads for hemp-derived CBD products that are topical and non-ingestible.

Recently, Google modified its regulations, permitting advertisements for FDA-approved CBD pharmaceuticals and topical, hemp-derived CBD items with less than 0.3% THC content in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico. However, some ad formats such as YouTube Masthead remain prohibited, and ads for other CBD-based products such as supplements are still disallowed.

Why we care. The policy provides advertisers with a new opportunity to reach potential customers in the cannabis industry. With the ability to advertise on Twitter, businesses can promote their brand and provide informative content to a wider audience, potentially leading to increased sales and brand awareness.

However, it’s important to note that the advertising guidelines are still strict, so advertisers must ensure that they comply with all relevant regulations and restrictions to avoid any penalties or negative consequences.