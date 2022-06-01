Apple Search users will soon notice a new campaign pricing type. CPT, or cost-per-tap is Apple’s version of CPC, or cost per click. It is calculated by dividing your total spend by the number of taps your ad received.

Apple Search ads help people discover your app when they search on the app store. Like traditional manual cost per click ads:

you choose a maximum amount you’re willing to pay each time someone clicks, or taps, your ad

the actual amount you’re charged is based on what your nearest competitor is willing to pay for a tap on their ad.

The current CPM model. Apple will phase out the current CPM, or cost per thousand model as soon as the transition to CPT is complete. The current CPM model charges your account for every thousand impressions your ads receive – regardless of whether users click or tap.

Apple Search users promoting their apps can soon create the new campaigns in their accounts. Those new CPT campaigns will automatically be placed on hold.

When the transition goes live, current CPM campaigns will go on hold and the new CPT campaigns will go live.

If you prefer not to create new CPT campaigns until Apple releases the update, keep an eye out for an announcement to avoid a lapse in your ads serving.

As of right now there is no set launch date for CPT campaigns.

Why we care: This new CPT model reflects the traditional cost per click method advertisers are used to within search results ads. This means you can bid competitively without the worry of overpaying, and get more for your ad dollars by only paying when those most interested tap on your ad.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.