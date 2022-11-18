The last few weeks have been nothing short of dramatic over at Twitter headquarters. But before we get into that, I just want to thank dark-paul gosselaar for our cover image inspiration.

And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that I sympathize with all of the employees who have been let go, by choice or not. Thousands of people losing their jobs isn’t a laughing matter and in no way am I making light of it.

How we got here

Elon Musk posted eight tweets today, which is surprising for someone who should be busy running a company (into the ground).

But his latest round of changes is an undoing of one of his earliest acts as new CEO, which was to ban Kathy Griffin and others for poking fun at his leadership.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.



Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

But the week started with Musk sending out an (encrypted?) email to all staffers informing them that they will be fired unless they work at an “extremely hardcore” rate to build “Twitter 2.0”.

The result?

What I’m hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the “hardcore” email.



Even though the deadline has passed, everyone still has access to their systems. — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) November 17, 2022

Shortly after the email went out, Twitter announced that they were locking their doors (some say they’ll reopen on November 21). All remaining employees were informed that their badge access had been revoked.

We're hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they're still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 17, 2022

This was the scene at Twitter HQ last night:

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD — Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO  (@christoq) November 18, 2022

And Musk tweeted:

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He does know people love watching a train wreck, right?

Either way it seems like conversations are flowing, opinions are flying, and engagement is through the roof.

It’s no wonder that so many people think this is the end for Twitter. Even Musk is joining in on the …er, fun?

Let this sink in. Musk started his first day on the job by firing top executives, including the CEO, Parag Agrawal. Soon after, several others followed suit. Let’s look at who’s gone:

CEO Parag Agrawal

Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal

Head of legal policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde

General Counsel Sean Edgett

Chief Information Security Officer Rinki Sethi

Head of Security Peiter Zatko

Chief customer officer, Sarah Personette

Chief people and diversity officer, Dalana Brand

Chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland

General manager of consumer and revenue product, Jay Sullivan

General manager for core technologies, Nick Caldwell

Chief accounting officer, Robert Kaiden

VP of global client solutions, Jean-Philippe Maheu

Head of International Communications, Julie Steele

Head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth

The global head of social and editorial

The director of ML ethics, transparency, and accountability

Chief information security officer

Managing director of Twitter Studio

Head of location strategy

Those who haven’t been fired are choosing to quit on their own terms. The reasons? Peter Clowes helps explain why some are choosing not to follow Musk:

Why I left @twitter or rather why I did not sign up for “extremely hardcore” Twitter 2.0



🧵 — Peter Clowes (@peterclowes) November 18, 2022

So is Twitter done?

Maybe? One of its remaining employees has told Newsweek reporter Travis Akers the website “has about a week left before it’s dead.”

Some people aren’t convinced.

loving how clear it is none of us understand what it takes for a website to actually break — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) November 18, 2022

It is difficult to believe that Musk would spend $44 billion on the platform just to watch it all burn in a matter of weeks. But I also think he underestimated how much the staff would endure. With all of the conflicting information out there, it’s hard to know what to believe. We’ll try to keep this page updated with the latest information as it’s coming out. Stay tuned!

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.