TikTok faces further setbacks as the US House Foreign Affairs Committee grants President Joe Biden authority to prohibit the Chinese-owned app, depending on his evaluation of the situation, amidst ongoing security concerns regarding its possible links to the CCP.

The US government has already declared a complete prohibition of TikTok on all government-owned gadgets, following comparable measures in more than 30 American states. Likewise, European and Canadian authorities have enforced a similar ban on official devices, as tensions between China and Western nations persist, partly due to the Ukraine conflict.

What TikTok says. TikTok responded with this comment on Twitter.

Not so fast. Although today’s declaration is not a complete endorsement for Biden to enforce a ban on the app, it signifies that the US Senate’s approval is still necessary before such a move can be executed. Nonetheless, it is another stride towards the impending phase, which seems more likely to result in a TikTok prohibition or at the very least, a substantial shift in direction for the app.

In 2020, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning TikTok from the US, citing an investigation in 2019 over national security concerns. TikTok’s response: the order was issued without any due process.

Why we care. A TikTok ban would eliminate a significant platform for brands and digital marketers alike. TikTok has emerged as a popular social media platform, particularly among younger demographics, with over one billion active users worldwide. It has become a go-to platform for influencer marketing and creative advertising campaigns, which have proven successful for brands.

If the app were to be banned, advertisers would lose access to this large and engaged audience, which could impact their reach, engagement, and overall return on investment. Advertisers would need to look for alternative platforms to promote their products and services, which may not have the same level of popularity or effectiveness as TikTok. A TikTok ban would require advertisers to rethink their digital marketing strategies and adjust their budgets accordingly.