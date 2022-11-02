The new app will allow BigCommerce users to create shopping ad campaigns on Snapchat. The app was launched in the US and will extend to additional markets sometime next year.

How it works. Brands and advertisers can optimize campaigns using the Snap Pixel to track conversions and measure results, view and analyze campaign performance across all ad accounts, and ensure campaigns are meeting their target goals.

Snap recently partnered with Amazon for a new AR shopping experience, and lets merchants quickly and easily create new lenses to virtually try on apparel and accessories. Big Commerce merchants can leverage these tools to showcase their products in a creative way while getting n front of thousands of potential customers.

Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on. Processing…Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

What Snap says. “Shopping on Snapchat is all about having fun with and sharing with your real friends, which Snapchatters say are four times more influential than celebrities or influencers on their purchasing decisions, As Snapchat reaches over 75% of Generation Z and millennials in over 20 countries, this partnership with BigCommerce will help merchants of all sizes easily drive traffic and purchases from that valuable audience. With just a few clicks, merchants will now be able to sync their product catalogs to Snapchat, run ads and get help from a Snapchat specialist. We ultimately believe this will lend a helping hand to merchants during the most important shopping season,” said Snap senior director, small and midsized businesses, Sid Malhotra.

Why we care. Merchants and advertisers using BigCommerce should implement the Snap app to showcase their products and test the new placements ahead of the holiday season.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.