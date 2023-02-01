OpenAI announced that its highly-anticipated paid version of ChatGPT has launched. Called ChatGPT Plus, it will only be available for people who live in the U.S.

Despite earlier pricing rumors reported in the media, ChatGPT Plus won’t cost $42 a month. It will cost $20 per month.

People who have been on the waitlist for the paid version should expect an invite “over the coming weeks.” The company also said it plans to “soon” offer the service in additional countries.

What you get for $20 a month. OpenAI said the paid version will offer three benefits over the free version:

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

Why we care. ChatGPT is a technology that has several use cases in search marketing, whether it’s for SEO or PPC. So if you’ve found yourself unable to use ChatGPT because the service was at capacity, now you have the cure – and it will cost you $20 a month.

ICYMI. Yesterday, OpenAI launched a new AI tool to detect AI-generated text. Called AI Text Classifier, it predicts how likely it is that text was written by a human or AI.