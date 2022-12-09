Google Search Console is experimenting with a new feature named “content ideas.” Content ideas give the content creator, publisher, SEO, webmaster, etc., some tips and advice on what new topics they can write about on their site.

Experimental feature. This feature is not live for me in my verified Search Console profiles, but Nicolas Ockier noticed it and posted about it on Mastodon sharing this screenshot:

Looks like Question Hub. This looks a lot like the Google Question Hub that launched in the US around two years ago.

It gives you topic ideas that you can write about and publish on your website.

What is Question Hub? Google says, “Question Hub is a tool that enables creators to create richer content by leveraging unanswered questions. Question Hub collects these unanswered user questions and surfaces them to bloggers, writers, and content creators like you.”

It is basically a way for Google to enable searchers to tell it that the search results provided are not answering the query. Then, Google takes those questions and feeds them to publishers, who, in turn, can create content that does answer the query.

Content ideas seem similar.

Why we care. Creating content ideas can sometimes be a struggle for writers, which may help content creators with that process. At the same time, this gives Google more content to crawl, index, and potentially rank in its search results. Check your Search Console, it might have this feature, if not, go play with Question Hub until then.