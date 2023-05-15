What do craft beer, food delivery and B2B buyers have in common? A call for more personalization because of younger, more digitally native buyers. These themes are explored in episode one of The MarTech Podcast: Data Makes the Difference series.

Sponsored by:

Kim Davis, editorial director at MarTech and Chris Garza, regional vice president, field and inside sales at Dun & Bradstreet, discuss how the buyer’s journey has transformed significantly in recent years, forcing marketers/sellers to reach customers in new ways.

Data will be the key to achieving success in this new reality.

Tune into the podcast and learn:

Where sales and marketing teams are finding success in this evolving landscape

The role data plays in pivoting strategies to reach prospects

Where the buyer’s journey is headed and how that will impact you

Guest

Chris Garza Chris Garza is an experienced sales leader with over 12 years of successfully leading B2B-focused sales teams through transformation and growth. His experience leading inside, mid-market, and enterprise sales teams gives him a broad perspective of what it takes to succeed in an inside sales environment while also understanding how to build pipeline and relationships with the largest, most strategic customers. Garza has spent the last 15 years at Dun & Bradstreet, where he has held various different senior sales leadership roles. He currently leads the new business sales organization at Dun & Bradstreet, focused on selling across D&B’s Field and Inside Sales channels.

Moderator

Kim Davis Kim Davis is the Editorial Director of MarTech. Born in London but a New Yorker for over two decades, Davis started covering enterprise software ten years ago. His experience encompasses SaaS for the enterprise, digital- ad data-driven urban planning, and applications of SaaS, digital technology, and data in the marketing space. Prior to working in tech journalism, Davis was Associate Editor at a New York Times hyper-local news site, The Local: East Village, and has previously worked as an editor of an academic publication and as a music journalist.