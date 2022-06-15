DuckDuckGo drops below 100 million searches per day
After having over 100 million searches per day since January 2021, the privacy focused search engine has been under that figure for the past few months.
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, is now trending at below 100 million searches per day according to its public traffic statistics page. Back in January 2021, DuckDuckGo hit the 100 million searches per day milestone and then a year after that, the search engine broke 1 billion searches.
Declining daily searches. But since April 2022, DuckDuckGo has been reporting less than 100 million searches per day. Here are the trends for 2022:
- January 2022: 106 million searches per day
- February 2022: 105.5 million searches per day
- March 2022: 102.7 million searches per day
- April 2022: 97.7 million searches per day
- May 2022: 96.2 million searches per day
- June 2022 (to-date): 93.8 million searches per day
The daily record of search queries in a single day for DuckDuckGo was 111.7 million searches per day. DuckDuckGo is currently at 115 billion queries since it launched.
Why we care. Is DuckDuckGo no longer growing? Is this a sign that DuckDuckGo is giving up on competing against Google? It is hard to say. I personally feel like I am hearing fewer and fewer commercials for DuckDuckGo on the radio, yes, I listen to the radio on the way to and from work. But there still are DuckDuckGo ads playing, maybe not as many?
New on Search Engine Land