Facebook has rolled out a new Pages experience they say is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses to build connections with customers and other businesses.

The new Pages layout. The new Pages experience has a more “streamlined layout, easier navigation between your personal profile and business pages, a Professional Dashboard to manage all of your activities quickly in one central location and access to a dedicated Feed to more seamlessly interact with people on Facebook as your business.”

Switching between your business and personal profile can be done by tapping or holding down the top right menu icon.

Getting the most out of your Pages. Facebook lays out a few tips to help businesses get the most out of their Pages experience. Let’s dive in.

1. Setting up for success. Complete your basic business profile by adding a profile and cover photo, a description of your business, and contact details like your website, phone number, address and business hours.

Facebook also suggests customizing your page with action buttons and set Page Admins to help you manage it.

2. Grow your audience. Invite friends, family, and existing customers to like your page, post often, and respond to comments to help grow connections.

3. Create better content. Use trending hashtags to get your content discovered by a new and relevant audience. You can also share posts in up to 3 groups and link your Instagram to cross-share to your followers on Instagram. You can also schedule your posts by using the Composer feature.

4. Engage your community. Facebook encourages businesses to engage with the community by joining in on conversations within the business feed and commenting on posts as your page to help build experiences.

5. Safety and security tips. The following safety and security tips can help keep your page secure.

Set up 2-Factor authentication

Use comment moderation tools

Take action on hacked accounts

Dig deeper. You can read the entire announcement from Meta and get more tips on growing your Facebook page here.

Why we care. Love it or hate it, Facebook is still a valuable tool for businesses today. Make sure you’re taking advantage of all of the tools and features available on your page and ensure all of your information is correct and up to date so potential customers can find you.