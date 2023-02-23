Longer video ads have demonstrated greater effectiveness compared to their shorter counterparts. Mobile user acquisition managers have noted significant performance improvements when using videos that are between 31-60 seconds long.

“Our attention spans may be short, but longer mobile video ads have proven effective at catching users’ attention,” says marketing platform Liftoff, who published the report.

Liftoff says its report analyzed nearly 1 trillion impressions across 24.5 billion clicks and 240 million installs between the start of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Why we care. If you’re using shorter video ads in your app campaigns, try creating longer videos to test. By using longer video ads, you may be able to increase the effectiveness of your mobile marketing campaigns, resulting in higher engagement, conversions, and, ultimately a better return on investment (ROI).

Getting more from your ads. When creating video game app ads, here are a few tips that can help you get more:

Start with what you have. If you have current videos of 15-30 seconds, start combining sections to create one longer video. It’s budget-friendly and time-saving. Embrace the art of storytelling. Don’t be afraid to tell a story. With longer video ads, you have a whole minute to convey a well rounded story with a hook and compelling conclusion. Show off more of what your app does. You can tell fuller stories and showcase more of your apps unique selling points. By highlighting more features, you can reach a broader audience. Spotlight authenticity with user-generated content. User-generated content video ads have a sincere feel, as demonstrated by TikTok, Instagram Reels, Snapchat, or other platforms. These can be most effective when the creator directly addresses the camera or directly recommends a particular app to the viewer.

Dig deeper. You can view the entire report from Liftoff here.