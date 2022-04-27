Google has released version 10.1 of the Google Ads API, the previous version 10.0 was released just under three months ago. Google Ads version 10.1 brings support for discover campaigns, campaign groups, local service campaigns and more.

What is new. Google published a detailed release notes of what is new in version 10.1 but here are the highlights it wrote in this blog post:

Added support for Discovery campaigns. You can create and update the campaigns using CampaignService and retrieve their attributes and performance metrics using GoogleAdsService.Search and GoogleAdsService.SearchStream .

Added support for campaign groups. You can create and update the campaigns using CampaignGroupService and retrieve their attributes and performance metrics using GoogleAdsService.Search and GoogleAdsService.SearchStream.

Local Services campaigns are now in general availability.

You can now segment SKAdNetwork conversions by attribution credit (if available in the postback sent by Apple).

Added support for removing batch jobs in the PENDING state.

Added support for removing batch jobs in the PENDING state. Added ConversionTrackingSetting.google_ads_conversion_customer. Use this field to determine which Google Ads account is managing your account's conversions.

Added the following types of assets: Dynamic Real Estate assets Dynamic Custom assets Dynamic Hotels And Rentals assets Dynamic Flights assets Dynamic Travel assets Dynamic Local assets Dynamic Jobs assets



Old AdWords API sunset. As a reminder, the legacy Google AdWords API sunset today. You should be using the Google Ads API now and this API just gained an additional number of features.

Why we care. The Google Ads API enables advertisers to funnel their account data into other applications that they use. It also helps advertisers manage larger accounts and campaigns. Support for more of the latest Google Ads products means that API users will have more flexibility with the tool.

