Google has released v10 of its Google Ads API, the company announced Wednesday. In order to use some of the new features, advertisers must upgrade their client libraries and client code. Updated libraries and code examples will be available next week.

The new features. Updates in v10 of the Google Ads API include, but aren’t limited to:

Smart Campaigns are now out of beta and generally available.

Performance Max campaigns now support asset group signals.

Support for Local Services Ads campaigns as an open beta.

Addition of the Audience resource, which can be used as a criterion type.

Addition of a new ExperimentService , which replaces the deprecated campaign experiments.

, which replaces the deprecated campaign experiments. Addition of a new meta parameter, omit_unselected_resource_names , which can be used to make GoogleAdsService return only resource name fields that you explicitly request in the SELECT cause of your query.

Migrate from AdWords API to Google Ads API ASAP. We’ve known this for some time now, but the legacy AdWords API is set for deprecation on April 27. Developers must migrate over to the Google Ads API before then.

Why we care. The Google Ads API enables advertisers to funnel their account data into other applications that they use. It also helps advertisers manage larger accounts and campaigns. Support for more of the latest Google Ads products means that API users will have more flexibility with the tool.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.