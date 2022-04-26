Tomorrow, April 27, 2022, Google will officially sunset the old Google AdWords API. Google has given us a year lead time with this notice, and the day is coming tomorrow where the AdWords API will stop being fully supported. Instead, use the Google Ads API, which is currently up to version 10 and first went out of beta over two years ago.

AdWords API going away. Again, the AdWords API will be going away tomorrow. Google posted about this a year ago saying “if you are a developer currently using the AdWords API, you need to upgrade to the Google Ads API by April 27, 2022. On that date, the AdWords API will sunset and requests to the AdWords API will fail.” Google added that “with Google Ads API v7, we reached feature parity with the AdWords API making it possible for all developers to upgrade with a few exceptions listed at the top of the Migrating Features guide.” Google is now up to version 10 of the Google Ads API.

Google Ads API. You can access the Google Ads API over here. The Google Ads API is the modern programmatic interface to Google Ads and the next generation of the AdWords API. It enables developers to interact directly with the Google Ads platform, vastly increasing the efficiency of managing large or complex Google Ads accounts and campaigns.

You can learn more about migrating, if you have not done so, over here.

Why we care. We hope none of you reading this still use the old Google AdWords API, but if you are, this is a notice that it will no longer be supported tomorrow. Google said that all requests fail at a rate of ~25% until May 31 and you can resubmit failed requests but you should instead upgrade to the Google Ads API.

