Google Ads has announced three changes to the way automated extensions – a type of ad extension that is created dynamically for your ad when it’s “predicted to improve your performance.”

Here’s what’s changing in Google Ads automated extensions:

1: Automated and manual extensions can be shown together. Starting in mid-March, automated extensions can be shown with manually created extensions. So if you have created two sitelinks manually, Google ads can show two dynamic sitelinks, for a total of four sitelinks.

2: Reporting. In the coming weeks, Google Ads will provide a report for “Automatically created” extensions. You can view these in the table view of the Extensions page.

The Google Ads Extensions page.

3: Can be added at ad group, campaign, or account level. Also starting in mid-March, sitelinks, callouts, and structured snippets from higher levels in your account can serve with extensions of the same type from lower levels. Here’s a before and after from Google Ads that illustrates what this change looks like:

Google Ads before and after: how sitelinks will be served.

Why we care. In a keyword: click-through rate. Google said in their announcement that when four sitelinks advertisers can see a 20% higher CTR. As always, results will vary. So make sure to check the performance data of your automated extensions. You can always pause or remove any underperforming extensions.

