Google has just released its Ads Editor version 2.4, and advertisers can take advantage of several new features and updates. Let’s see what’s new.

New Features:

Video asset library. All of the videos used in the account can now be found in the video asset library. Multi-account overview. The “Overview” tab now shows a summary across multiple accounts. Previously, it could only show one account at a time. Google Drive integration. With Google Drive integration, Editor now supports export to or import from Google Drive. You can also share files in Drive with other users. But Google Sheets is not currently supported with this release. Scheduled Post. You can now schedule your posts for a specified time. Editable product groups and listing groups. Product groups and listing groups can now be added and modified within Editor, in a dialog that makes it easier to view and maintain their tree-like structure for campaigns using Merchant Center product feeds. Previously, the only way to manipulate product groups and listing groups was via CSV import. One YouTube Network. All Video campaigns now target YouTube Search and YouTube Video networks, so these options are removed from Editor. Only the Video Partners setting remains the same. Video enhancement opt-out. There is a new setting to enable or disable video enhancements for Video campaigns. Download. “Download,” which was previously known as “Get recent changes” now allows you to download previously downloaded campaigns, item types, and optimize downloaded data or the combination of all 3 choices. You can also schedule downloading a campaign or other item types.

Deprecated Feature:

Google deprecated one feature, the updated validations for geo targeting and exclusion methods. Google said the “Area Of Interest (“People interested in your locations”) geo targeting method is mostly deprecated. It’s only allowed for Discovery campaigns. In addition, the Don’t care (“People in or interested in…”) exclusion method is disallowed in Search, Display, Shopping, and Performance Max.”

Why we care. The new features can help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your Google Ads campaigns. Hopefully some of these 8 new features can help you be more efficient with your Google Ads workflows and campaigns.

Here is the full list of changes.