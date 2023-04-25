Google Ads errors and issues reported
Google is investigating the latest issues and will report back with an update "shortly."
Nicole Farley on April 25, 2023 at 11:25 am | Reading time: 1 minute
The Google Ads Status Dashboard has indicated that there have been error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior today.
Update. The status has been resolved.
Why we care. If you’re seeing errors or unexpected issues in your Ads dashboard, be aware that they may be related to this latest issue. Monitor your campaigns closely and be on the lookout for overspending, ad disapprovals, or even suspensions.
Related stories
New on Search Engine Land