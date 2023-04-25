The Google Ads Status Dashboard has indicated that there have been error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior today.

What’s happening. We’re not sure what the issues are or when they’ll be resolved. But keep checking the status dashboard for updates.

Update. The status has been resolved.

Why we care. If you’re seeing errors or unexpected issues in your Ads dashboard, be aware that they may be related to this latest issue. Monitor your campaigns closely and be on the lookout for overspending, ad disapprovals, or even suspensions.