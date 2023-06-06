Google Ads advertisers were unable to access Google Ads for nearly two hours today, starting around 9:10 am ET. (This issue has now been fixed and our story updated, see our Postscripts.)

The issue Advertisers who were trying to log in to manage their accounts saw a 500 server status error.

That’s an error. A flurry of complaints on Twitter are collected here. Here’s a screenshot of the error advertisers saw when trying to access their accounts:

ETA. Frustratingly, the Google Ads status dashboard showed no issues during the outage. So advertisers never got an estimated time for a fix from Google.

Why we care. If you are worried, just know, you are not alone. Everyone cannot access the Google Ads system. Try back in an hour or so and hopefully access will be restored.

Postscript. Ginny Marvin, Google’s Ad Liasion, tweeted about the issue at 10:15 am ET:

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads.”

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/EnkDDMtimZ — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 6, 2023

There also appear to be issues with Google Merchant Center, according to Google, probably related to this.

Postscript 2. Update at 10:50am ET: Google seems to have fixed the issue, I am now able to log in.

Postscript 3. At 12:20 p.m. ET, The following was posted on the Google Ads Status Dashboard: