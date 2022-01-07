New York state will begin allowing mobile or online sports bets to be placed beginning Saturday, January 8, 2022. With that Google has updated its Google Ads gambling policy to allow ads for sports betting from certified and state-licensed entities in New York State. This was confirmed by the New York State Gaming Commission yesterday and it goes into effect tomorrow at 9am local time.

The announcement. Google posted the announcement saying “in January 2022, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated. We will begin to accept and run ads for sports betting from certified, state-licensed entities in New York from January 8.”

Google added “aAdvertisers must apply for certification” and “application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in this region on January 7, 2022.”

Google wont update the policy until tomorrow but it will be updated tomorrow. Google wrote “the Gambling and games policy page will be updated when the policy goes into effect.”

Why the change. The Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 federal law that restricted all but a handful of states from legalizing sports gambling.

Who is impacted. Well, you can expect gambling sites and apps from companies like Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive to jump at this.

Why we care. If you have clients or run ads for a company that does sports betting online, then you may want to look to expand your Google Ads for New Yorkers.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.