Google has confirmed that the February 2023 product reviews update is now finished rolling out. This update announced on February 21, 2023, has officially completed rolling out over a 14-day period.

February 2023 product reviews update. As a reminder, the February 2023 product reviews update started to roll out at about 5 p.m. ET on February 21. This update took 14 days to roll out after it was announced. So this update started on February 21 and lasted through March 7, 2023.

This update is similar to past product reviews update, but it was more widespread, impacting more languages than just English. This also impacted Spanish, German, French, Italian, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Dutch, Portuguese, and Polish languages.

Why we care. If your website offers product review content, you will want to check your rankings to see if you were impacted. Did your Google organic traffic improve, decline or stay the same?

Long term, you are going to want to ensure that you put a lot more detail and effort into your product review content. Make it unique so it stands out from the competition on the web.

Previous product review updates. This is the sixth release of the product reviews update and was released on February 21 at about 5pm ET. The first product reviews update was launched on April 8, 2021, the second was launched on December 1, 2021, the third has been released on March 23, 2022, and the fourth was released on July 27, 0222, and the fifth was released on September 20, 2022.