In November, Google’s Caio Barros posted a notice in the help forums that there was “a problem” in the Google0 Search Console’s user interface where “Full Users” see their status as “Delegated Owners” within the settings ownership verification section of Search Console. Well, Caio Barros confirmed this is now fixed, a couple months later.

What was the issue. The issue was that when you went to the ownership verification section in your Search Console settings, you would see your status as “Delegated Owner.” But you would not be able to see the “Users and Permissions” option your account. That means you were likely a Full User and not a Delegated Owner, but Search Console didn’t show that.

Now resolved. This issue is now resolved, Caio Barros wrote yesterday “this issue should be fixed now.” He said “if you are a Full user but don’t have ownership (i.e., don’t have permission to add and remove users), you’ll see a message like this,” which says you are “not a verified owner.” Caio said this new message makes it super clear and unambiguous.

Now, if you really are an owner and wish to delegate ownership to another user, you can now go directly in user management setting in Search Console and set the user permission to “Owner.” Then the user will see their ownership verification as delegated owner. They are still not a verified owner, but can manager users and permissions,” Caio explained.

Why we care. If you were running into this confusing permission issue in Google Search Console over the past few months, you can now go back in and adjust those settings. If not, then carry on with your normal daily SEO tasks.