Over the weekend an internal Google issue caused Google to send out Search Console notifications about redirect errors. Google confirmed those emails were sent due to an internal Google issue and the notifications were not sent due to any website issue.

Bug confirmed. Google confirmed the issue on the Search Console Twitter account:

An internal issue is causing an increase of redirect errors during indexing, and associated email notifications. This is not due to any website issues, but is due to an internal Google issue. We hope to fix this problem quickly. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 13, 2021

The email. Here is a sample of what the email looks like, it read “Coverage issues detected on domain. Search Console has identified that your site is affected by 1 Coverage issues: Top Errors. Errors can prevent your page or feature from appearing in Search results. The following errors were found on your site: Redirect error. We recommend that you fix these issues when possible to enable the best experience and coverage in Google Search.”

When you clicked on fix coverage issues, Google would take you into the Search Console Coverage report, directly drilled down into the Redirect error statuses page:

More screenshots of this issue. Here are some more screenshots of this issue shared on Twitter:

Heads-up, I'm seeing a big spike in redirect errors across sites in the Coverage reporting. Those redirects looks fine when analyzing them… Also, that coincides w/a crawl stats error for "Server Connectivity" across those sites impacted. I think Googlebot had too much eggnog :) pic.twitter.com/PGY0EkLAcv — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 12, 2021

Why we care. Just to be clear, if you received this notification, you do not need to take action. Google will fix the coverage report in Search Console and the redirect errors should go away. Google will likely notify us when the report is fixed.

If you receive this error in the future, you probably want to address it. But if you received this notification over the past weekend, you can likely safely ignore the notification.