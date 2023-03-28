The Google March 2023 broad core update is now officially done rolling out. The update, which started rolling out March 15, took 13 days to complete.

Why we care. Google algorithm updates are critical for all brands, businesses and organizations to be aware of because they can impact how your site performs in search results. And any change in rankings from a core update – positive or negative – can impact your organic traffic, conversions and revenue.

Knowing when Google makes these updates gives you something to point to in order to understand if it was something you changed on your website or something Google changed with its ranking algorithm.

What now? It’s a good time to dig into your analytics to see what improvements you may want to make to your pages and content.

The announcement. Google updated its status dashboard that the update has completed rolling out today, as of 7:26 PDT:

Core updates are big. In general. Google core updates are significant algorithm updates. The early SEO industry chatter suggested this update was a fairly impactful update compared to previous core updates. Now that the update is complete, we will do a report on the impact of this update in the coming days.

What to do if you are hit. Google has given advice on what to consider if you are negatively impacted by a core update in the past. There are no specific actions to take to recover – a negative rankings impact may not signal anything is “wrong” with your pages, according to Google.

However, Google has offered a list of questions to consider if your site is hit by a core update. Google said you can see a bit of a recovery between core updates but the biggest change you would see would be after another core update.