Google has published a new help document that talks about the more “notable” ranking systems Google has deployed over the years that are both currently in use and no longer in use in Google Search. The document is named a guide to Google Search ranking systems.

Ranking systems in use. The document specifies that these are the ranking systems that are currently in use at Google Search. Google also provides a brief explanation of each ranking system. Note, some of these are multiple systems and some are single systems

BERT

Crisis Information systems

Deduplication systems

Exact match domain system

Freshness system

Helpful content system

Link analysis systems and PageRank

Local news system

MUM

Neural matching

Original content system

Removal-based demotion system including legal removals and personal information removals

Page experience system

Passage ranking system

Product reviews system

RankBrain

Reliable information systems

Site diversity system

Spam detection systems

Retired ranking systems. Here are some of the old ranking systems that are either no longer in use, or incorporated into new systems. Such as the page experience system replaced the old page speed system:

Hummingbird

Mobile-friendly ranking system

Page speed system

Panda system

Penguin system

Secure site system

Why we care. This is super useful to see what larger ranking systems are still in use and what is no longer in use. This list is also useful to see how Google defines each system, how it is used and what it means for Google Search.