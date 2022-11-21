Google publishes document on more notable ranking systems
Google also lists the algorithms that are no longer being used for search rankings.
Google has published a new help document that talks about the more “notable” ranking systems Google has deployed over the years that are both currently in use and no longer in use in Google Search. The document is named a guide to Google Search ranking systems.
Ranking systems in use. The document specifies that these are the ranking systems that are currently in use at Google Search. Google also provides a brief explanation of each ranking system. Note, some of these are multiple systems and some are single systems
- BERT
- Crisis Information systems
- Deduplication systems
- Exact match domain system
- Freshness system
- Helpful content system
- Link analysis systems and PageRank
- Local news system
- MUM
- Neural matching
- Original content system
- Removal-based demotion system including legal removals and personal information removals
- Page experience system
- Passage ranking system
- Product reviews system
- RankBrain
- Reliable information systems
- Site diversity system
- Spam detection systems
Retired ranking systems. Here are some of the old ranking systems that are either no longer in use, or incorporated into new systems. Such as the page experience system replaced the old page speed system:
- Hummingbird
- Mobile-friendly ranking system
- Page speed system
- Panda system
- Penguin system
- Secure site system
Why we care. This is super useful to see what larger ranking systems are still in use and what is no longer in use. This list is also useful to see how Google defines each system, how it is used and what it means for Google Search.
