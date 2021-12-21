Last Thursday, many SEOs noticed that Google Search Console was inaccessible. Google confirmed the issue saying “We’re aware of an issue with Search Console that prevents some users from using the service. We’re working on fixing it and we’ll post an update when the issue is resolved.” The issue was not impacting all users, but it did impact many users.

The issue is now officially resolved, five days after it was first confirmed. Google posted in an update “The issue is now resolved. Thanks for the patience.”

The notices. Here are the two posts on Twitter from Google on this issue:

The issue is now resolved. Thanks for the patience. ^gi — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 21, 2021

Resolved earlier. I believe this was mostly resolved earlier, like within 48-hours of the issue, but Google probably fully restored access five-days later. It is not clear what the issue was exactly but it seemed to me it was around server capacity and resources for the Search Console tools. Again, that is not confirmed but the errors displayed conveyed a 429 Apache error which means “Too Many Requests response status code indicates the user has sent too many requests in a given amount of time (“rate limiting”).”

Why we care. If you were having issues with accessing Google Search Console, those issues should now be fully resolved. Some of you may already be off on your holiday break, so I guess any reporting you need to run can wait until you return.