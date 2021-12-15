Google has officially launched a new enhanced autocomplete search suggestions that may include a second column of predictions, and provide easier access to content related to a search, a Google spokesperson confirmed with Search Engine Land. In addition, Google confirmed it is also testing a new edge to edge autocomplete interface and other full width elements in the desktop search interface.

Enhanced autocomplete. The new enhanced autocomplete interface may show additional search predictions including people also ask, people also search for and other content that is related to the query. Here is a screenshot of what this looks like:

The way you can trigger it, at least how we triggered it, is by doing a search on the Google desktop interface, then click back into the search box and more predictions will show up on the right side. Here is a GIF I made of it in action when I first spotted Google testing this.

Edge to edge autocomplete test. Google is also testing another variation of autocomplete that the search company is calling “edge to edge.” This is where the search box blends directly into the other elements of the search results page. Essentially, Google removes the border around the box where you enter the search query, making it go edge to edge with the rest of the search results.

Here is a screenshot I posted from @MusingPraveen on Twitter. Brodie Clark did a deeper dive on this edge to edge search interface as well.

More full width tests. As you know, Google confirmed launching a full width local and map results interface in search. Google is also testing other full width elements that the search company has not fully launched yet but continues to test. That includes a full width image pack, full width featured snippets and more.

Google overall told us that the search company is frequently testing out and launch changes to different visual elements on various features within Google Search.

Why we care. Changes, small or large, to the Google Search interface can impact how searchers use Google Search. It can lead to where these searchers look, how often they may decide to conduct a new search, where that searcher may click and so on. This may have a direct impact on click through rates from Google’s search results to your web site for a given query.

