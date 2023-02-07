Google will be removing the podcast carousel fully from Google Search on February 13, 2023. There is a notice in the Google Podcast Manager about the podcast carousel going away.

The notice. The notice reads, “Note: Google Search will stop showing podcast carousels by February 13. As a result, clicks and impressions in How people find your show will drop to zero after that date.”

Here is a screenshot:

Didn’t it already go away. A few weeks ago, a bunch of SEOs who manage popular podcasts or like to consume podcasts, noticed that the podcast carousel was gone from the Google Search results. I guess it is not 100% gone until February 13th.

Reaction. Here is some of the reaction around this feature going away:

RIP Google Podcasts?



Just seen this in GPM.



Carousels being dropped from Google Search from next week, and clicks/impressions dropping to 0 beyond that date.



They're asking podcasters to download data in advance.



cc @rustybrick @glenngabe @MordyOberstein @MarketingOClock pic.twitter.com/9BwknAYmlJ — Azeem (@AzeemDigital) February 7, 2023

Yeah I feel (at the moment) that it's an opportunity wasted. I'm not sure how AI could take over podcast search though, but it would certainly be an interesting development! — Azeem (@AzeemDigital) February 7, 2023

i can't hear you… — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 7, 2023

Why we care. If you manage a podcast and that podcast you may see less impressions and clicks on your episodes from Google Search. You should also consider downloading your historical data, just in case Google removes that data over time.