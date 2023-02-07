Google Search podcast carousel going away on February 13
Your Google podcast manager stats will show a drop in clicks and impressions.
Google will be removing the podcast carousel fully from Google Search on February 13, 2023. There is a notice in the Google Podcast Manager about the podcast carousel going away.
The notice. The notice reads, “Note: Google Search will stop showing podcast carousels by February 13. As a result, clicks and impressions in How people find your show will drop to zero after that date.”
Here is a screenshot:
Didn’t it already go away. A few weeks ago, a bunch of SEOs who manage popular podcasts or like to consume podcasts, noticed that the podcast carousel was gone from the Google Search results. I guess it is not 100% gone until February 13th.
Reaction. Here is some of the reaction around this feature going away:
Why we care. If you manage a podcast and that podcast you may see less impressions and clicks on your episodes from Google Search. You should also consider downloading your historical data, just in case Google removes that data over time.
