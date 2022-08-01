Google Search Console has temporarily disabled the validate fix button on its coverage report section. There is a notice that reads “Limited functionality: We are making some minor updates in the next few days. During this period you will not be able to issue new validation requests.”

What it looks like. If you try to click on any section under the coverage report, you are presented with a yellow banner that talks about the validate fix feature not working right now. Here is a screenshot from Vijay on Twitter:

What is coming? It is hard to know exactly what “minor updates” are coming in the “next few days” but be on the lookout for updates to the coverage report in Google Search Console by the end of this week.

Validate fix. So for now, the validate fix won’t work in the coverage report, but it does work under the experience reports, such as page experience, core web vitals, mobile usability, and more.

Why we care. If you are trying to validate fixes under Google Search Console’s coverage report and you cannot, you are not alone. Check back daily to see if Google enables this feature again but until then, do not worry – no one can validate fixes in the coverage report.

Postscript. Google explained these changes are related to what was announced in June regarding the item classifications changes. Here is what Google said after we posted this story.

We're preparing to migrate all Search Console properties to the updated item classification in approximately 2 weeks. In order to do it smoothly, we are going to disable task validation of index coverage issues until we finish the migration. Thanks for your understanding. https://t.co/FWHxLcoNfl — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 1, 2022