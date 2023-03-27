Google is experimenting with displaying blue badge icons and labels on certain search ads for advertisers who have been verified by Google Ads. The blue label features a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it. This is part of Google’s ongoing advertiser verification program, and it appears that the company is now testing the use of small blue checkmarks for verified advertisers.

Spotted in the wild. Khushal Bherwani first spotted the badge on Twitter.

↗️ Google now shows verified blue tick mark icon on sponsored.



For verified business#ppcchat



Hey @rustybrick is that new ?? pic.twitter.com/SndvcLalTP — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 26, 2023

Why we care. Verification badges can increase brands credibility and trustworthiness with potential customers. When users see the blue badge, they know that the advertiser has been verified by Google, which means that the advertiser has met certain requirements for advertising on the platform. This can help users feel more confident in clicking on the ad and potentially making a purchase or taking another desired action.

Additionally, the blue badge can help the ad stand out from other ads that do not have the badge, potentially leading to higher click-through rates and conversions.