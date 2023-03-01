In today’s digital age, video games have become a massive industry with millions of players worldwide. As the industry continues to grow, so does the competition among game developers and publishers to attract more players. As we have discussed, one way they achieve this is through advertising. However, measuring the success of video game ads can be a challenge.

This is the fifth article in our series on why video game advertising is a huge opportunity for brands in 2023. Here, we’ll discuss how to measure success with video game ads.

Different video game ad types

Before delving into the metrics used to measure the success of video game ads, it’s important to understand the different types of ads used in the industry. There are several types of video game ads, including:

Pre-roll Ads – These are ads that appear before a player begins playing a game. They can be skippable or non-skippable and are typically 15-30 seconds long.

In-Game Ads – These ads appear within the game itself and can take various forms, such as billboards, product placement, or branded items within the game.

Mobile Ads – These ads appear within mobile games and can be banner ads, interstitial ads, or rewarded video ads.

Measuring success

Now that we’ve discussed the types of video game ads let’s move on to measuring success.

Impressions

Impressions are the number of times an ad is displayed to potential viewers. Measuring impressions can give you an idea of the reach of your video game ad campaign. If you’re looking to maximize the exposure of your ad, then measuring impressions is essential. This metric is particularly useful for pre-roll and mobile ads.

Click-Through Rate (CTR)

Click-through rate (CTR) measures the number of clicks an ad receives divided by the number of impressions. CTR is a good indication of how engaging your video game ad is. If your CTR is low, it might be time to rethink your ad creative. CTR is an important metric for all types of video game ads.

Conversion Rate

Conversion rate measures the percentage of users who clicked on an ad and then went on to perform a desired action, such as downloading a game or making an in-game purchase. Conversion rate is an important metric for in-game ads and mobile ads. A high conversion rate means that your video game ad is effectively driving users to take the desired action.

Cost Per Click (CPC)

Cost per click (CPC) measures the cost of each click on an ad. This metric is particularly useful for mobile ads, as it can give you an idea of how much it costs to drive users to take a specific action, such as downloading a game. CPC is an important metric for video game ads because it allows you to track your ad spend and ensure that you’re getting a good return on investment.

Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

Return on ad spend (ROAS) measures the revenue generated from an ad campaign divided by the cost of the campaign. ROAS is a good indication of how profitable your video game ad campaign is. If your ROAS is low, it might be time to rethink your ad creative or targeting. ROAS is an important metric for all types of video game ads.

Engagement Rate

Engagement rate measures the number of interactions an ad receives divided by the number of impressions. Interactions can include actions such as likes, shares, and comments. Engagement rate is a good indication of how well your video game ad is resonating with viewers. A high engagement rate means that your ad is generating interest and sparking conversation.

View-through Rate (VTR)

View-through rate (VTR) measures the percentage of viewers who watched an ad in its entirety. VTR is particularly useful for pre-roll ads, as it can give you an idea of how engaging your video game ad is. A high VTR means that viewers are interested in your ad and are more likely to take action. VTR is an important metric for all types of video game ads.

Brand Lift

Brand lift measures the impact of an ad on brand awareness and perception. It’s important to measure brand lift for video game ads, as it can give you an idea of how well your ad is resonating with your target audience. Brand lift can be measured through surveys, focus groups, or other market research methods.

Play Rate

Play rate measures the percentage of viewers who interacted with an in-game ad by clicking on it or engaging with it in some way. Play rate is an important metric for in-game ads, as it can give you an idea of how effective your ad is at engaging players within the game. A high play rate means that your ad is generating interest and sparking interaction.

Completion Rate

Completion rate measures the percentage of viewers who watched an entire video ad. Completion rate is important for pre-roll ads, as it can give you an idea of how engaging your ad is. A high completion rate means that viewers are interested in your ad and are more likely to take action.

Why should brands try video game ads?

Brands should try video game ads for several reasons. Firstly, the video game industry is one of the fastest-growing and most lucrative industries in the world. According to a report by Newzoo, the global video game market is expected to generate over $200 billion in revenue by 2023. This means that video game ads have the potential to reach a massive and engaged audience.

Secondly, video games have a diverse and loyal fan base that is receptive to advertising. A study by Nielsen found that gamers are more likely to purchase products advertised within a game. In fact, 44% of gamers said that they have purchased a product as a result of an in-game advertisement.

Thirdly, video game ads provide brands with a unique and interactive way to engage with their audience. In-game ads, for example, can take many forms such as branded items, product placement, or billboards within the game environment. This means that brands can integrate their products or services into the game world and create a more immersive and memorable advertising experience for the player.

Lastly, video game ads offer brands the opportunity to target their audience with precision. Video game ads can be targeted based on a player’s demographic, behavior, and location data. This means that brands can reach the right audience at the right time, increasing the likelihood of conversion and engagement.

Score your success

Measuring the success of video game ads is essential for brands to understand the effectiveness of their ad campaigns. The different types of video game ads require different metrics to measure success, such as impressions, CTR, conversion rate, CPC, ROAS, engagement rate, VTR, brand lift, play rate, and completion rate. By tracking these metrics, brands can gain insights into how well their ad campaigns are resonating with their target audience and make necessary adjustments to improve their success.

Video game ads provide brands with a unique and interactive way to engage with their audience, and the video game industry’s growth and receptive nature of gamers towards advertising makes it a valuable addition to a brand’s marketing mix. With precise targeting options and the potential for high engagement rates, video game ads offer brands a promising opportunity to reach a large and engaged audience. By measuring the success of video game ads, brands can continue to improve and optimize their ad campaigns to achieve their desired outcomes and goals.

