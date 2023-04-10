Vidmob has just released its comprehensive report on global LinkedIn advertising trends, providing invaluable insights into the most effective visual elements, text, and creative strategies for capturing audience engagement on this prominent B2B social platform.

The report analyzes over 800 million ad impressions from brands executing paid video advertising campaigns on LinkedIn, spanning both the EMEA region and North America.

Let’s dive in.

The numbers. The survey found that videos including the following elements performed better than those that did not.

+149% lift in view through 25% when displaying messaging in the opening quarter of a video

+54% lift in engagement rates with 7-15 sec video duration

+102% lift in view through 25% with high text contrast

+175% lift in view through 25% when showing a person in the opening quarter

+33% lift in click through rate when offer includes ‘Get a Quote’

+17% increase in click through rate when featuring brand logo in the opening 2 sec

Key takeaways. The survey offers the following takeaways in five different categories.

Creative types. When used with the appropriate duration, video content effectively drives results throughout the entire marketing funnel. Shorter videos excel in engagement for consideration purposes, while videos of varying lengths, up to 30 seconds, demonstrate strong performance in both awareness and conversion. Notably, a 13% increase in click-through rate is observed with videos lasting between 15 and 30 seconds.

Branding. It is crucial to feature your brand’s logo or name consistently throughout the marketing funnel, including during conversion stages. A notable 17% increase in click-through rate has been observed when incorporating the brand logo within the initial two seconds of content.

Visualization. Incorporating numbers, percentages, and costs into your creative content can effectively demonstrate value. Utilizing data and statistics that highlight your brand’s competitive edge, industry expertise, or essential value propositions can significantly contribute to driving positive business outcomes.

Messaging. Using text effectively can enhance view-through rates and clicks. Although variations exist across the marketing funnel, featuring key messages prominently and employing contrasting colors have been shown to be successful in boosting views and clicks.

Humanity. Ensure that on-screen talent represents your brand authentically through their actions. Experiment with different approaches, such as product interactions, various testimonial styles, and showcasing individuals who embody your target audience. These techniques have been proven effective in resonating with viewers.

Dig deeper. You can download the report from Vidmob here.

Why we care. By leveraging insights from Vidmob’s report, advertisers can optimize ad creatives, target ideal audiences more effectively, and tailor your messaging for maximum engagement. In turn, this can lead to increased brand awareness, higher click-through rates, and ultimately, improved conversion rates, driving better overall business results.

