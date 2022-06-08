LinkedIn today announced new tools and features that should help make creators more visible, discoverable, and followable. You must have Creator Mode turned on and a public profile to access these features.

Here’s what’s new.

1. Follow from the feed. Whenever someone sees your content in their feed, and you aren’t a 1st connection, LinkedIn will now give them the option to follow you, without leaving the feed. In addition to showing a Follow button, LinkedIn will prompt users to follow creators to see more of their posts and provide information about what they talk about.

Here’s what it looks like:

2. Follow from search. If you haven’t added any relevant hashtags to your creator profile, make sure to do so. That’s because now, whenever LinkedIn users search for a company or topic, they will be able to see people who regularly talk about those topics. And make sure you’re post about relevant topics that matter to you.

Here’s what it looks like:

Key search stat: 18% of all follows on LinkedIn happen via search.

3. Get new followers from other platforms. LinkedIn will soon let creators generate a link that you can share or embed on other websites or in emails. Anyone who clicks that link will then be able to follow you on LinkedIn. This will become available in the “coming weeks.”

4. Get followers from connection requests. Whenever someone sends you a LinkedIn connection request, that person will automatically become one of your followers and will start seeing your post updates in their feed.

5. Add a link to your profile. In April, LinkedIn announced that all creators would be able to add a link in the introduction section of their profiles. It appears beneath your user name and description and above your number of followers and connections. This has now fully rolled out. So now you can add a link to your website, online store, event or whatever else you want, here.

Why we care. If it’s your goal to add followers and gain visibility on LinkedIn, then these new tools and features might help you.

One more thing. LinkedIn also will be giving additional creators access to Audio Events. Launched in beta in January, Audio Events will become available in “the coming weeks” to any creators who meet LinkedIn’s “community policies of being a trustworthy, safe, and professional provider of content.”

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.