Google’s “Tag Coverage” feature now allows you to see which tags are firing on your website and which ones are not. You can access this summary from the Google tag sections of both Google Ads and Google Analytics, and through Google Tag Manager.

What Tag Coverage is. Tag Coverage is a feature within Google Tag Manager that allows you to see a summary of which tags are firing and which ones are not. This feature is especially useful if you’re working with a complex website that has multiple tags or if you’ve recently made changes to your website’s tags and want to make sure everything is working correctly.

The Tag Coverage summary displays the following information:

Total number of tags on the website Number of tags that are currently firing Number of tags that are not firing Number of tags that have no data Number of pages with no tags

How to Use Tag Coverage. To access the Tag Coverage feature in GTM, follow these steps:

Sign in to your GTM account. Select the container you want to view. Click “Tags” from the left-hand navigation menu. Click “Tag Coverage” from the sub-menu.

Once you’ve accessed the Tag Coverage summary, you can start using it to analyze your tags. Here are a few ways you can use this feature:

Identify which tags are not firing: The Tag Coverage summary will show you which tags are not firing. If you notice that a tag isn’t firing, you can troubleshoot the issue to make sure that the tag is configured correctly. Analyze the data: The summary will also show you which pages have tags and which ones don’t. You can use this information to identify pages that may need additional tracking or to optimize your tags for certain pages. Optimize your tags: If you notice that certain tags are not firing on your website, you can use this information to optimize your tags. This may involve tweaking the tag configuration or adding additional triggers to ensure that the tag is firing correctly.

Dig deeper. Read the full article on Google’s Tag Manager Help documentation.

Why we care. The Tag Coverage feature in Google Tag Manager is an essential tool for advertisers who wants to ensure that their tags are firing correctly on their website. By using this feature, you can identify issues with your tags and optimize your tracking to ensure that you’re getting the data you need.