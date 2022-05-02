Microsoft Advertising has released new advertiser certification, new exams, new badges and a new learning center for advertisers today. Microsoft said they have “reimagined and relaunched” Learning LabOpens in new window and Microsoft Advertising Certified ProfessionalOpens in new window (MACP) learning solutions making “them both more valuable and easier to use.”

New Microsoft Advertising Certification

New exams. Microsoft has moved from having one exam to three new exams, which focus on different offerings within Microsoft Advertising. These are “50-question certification exams that explore different areas within Microsoft Advertising,” the company said.

New badges. When you pass these exams, you qualify for four different certification badges.

These include:

Microsoft Advertising Search Certification

Microsoft Advertising Native & Display Certification

Microsoft Advertising Shopping Certification

Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional

The first three are specific to verticals within Microsoft Advertising, but if you pass all three exams in all areas, you then qualify for the Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional badge.

What they look like. Here are screenshots of those badges:

If you were MACP certified as of April 2022, read Microsoft’s FAQs to learn more about how to access your legacy PDF certificate and claim your new Microsoft Advertising Search Certification digital badge.

New Microsoft Advertising Learning Lab

Microsoft said they have redesigned the Microsoft Advertising Learning Lab to “make it modern and simple.” Here is what is new in the Learning Lab:

Learning Paths: These bring together key concepts you need to develop your skills as a digital marketer with Microsoft Advertising for each topic in one place. This includes learning courses, a preparation course for each exam, and the exam. Events: Attend live virtual eventsOpens in new window led by Microsoft Advertising experts or watch the recent ones on-demand. Your Dashboard and Trophy Case: You can see the badges you’ve earned and the courses you’ve taken all in one place.

Why we care. Those of you who run Microsoft Advertising campaigns will want to review this new learning center and see how they can obtain these new certifications. If you have had certification in the past, you may need to revise those with these new criteria.

