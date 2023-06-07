Microsoft Advertising will soon roll out a new Cross-Device attribution model.

What Microsoft is saying. The news about the conversion attribution update was announced in Microsoft’s June roundup of product updates:

“The new Cross-Device attribution model allows us to better track and connect your customers’ conversion journeys across different devices and sessions. For example, if a user clicks on an ad using their laptop but converts on their phone, we’ll now credit that conversion to the initial ad click on the laptop.”

Why we care. Microsoft said you may see a small increase in conversions in your performance reports. So watch your reports. If you see an increase in conversions, this may be the reason why.

When. The update will roll out later this month.

No other changes. No new features or settings are coming as part of this cross-device attribution update.