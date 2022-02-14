Microsoft Advertising has launched in 29 more countries in Europe and Africa, the company announced Monday. This expansion will increase the platform’s reach by 41 million customers, adding 400 million monthly searches on Microsoft and partner sites, according to the company.

Why we care. Advertisers that use Microsoft Advertising can now reach potential customers in 29 new markets. This update may make Microsoft Advertising more attractive to advertisers that sell products or services internationally.

The company plans to continue expanding throughout 2022 by launching in new markets in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The new markets. Beginning today, the following markets are available on Microsoft Advertising: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Turkey and the Vatican City.

As such, Microsoft Advertising will also support the following languages: Albanian, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Estonian, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maltese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian and Turkish.

Supported products and ad formats. In each new market, Microsoft Advertising will support: text ads, Responsive Search Ads, Dynamic Search Ads, Shopping Campaigns, audience targeting (age, demographic, location, device), remarketing, Dynamic Remarketing, automated bidding (maximum clicks, maximum conversions, target cost per acquisition (CPA) and target return on ad spend (ROAS)), Universal Event Tracking (UET) and Conversion Tracking.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.