Microsoft Advertising has updated its reporting dashboard, the company announced Tuesday. The updates include easier access to recent reports, real-time report previews as well as formatting options and shortcuts.

Microsoft Advertising’s new reporting dashboard is now available in all markets and all languages.

Easier access to recent reports. Advertisers can now select recently run reports from the drop-down menu and use default or customized reporting options, as shown below.

Recent reports in Microsoft Advertising. Image: Microsoft.

New preview options. Real-time report previews, which adjust as you create and modify your columns and filters, are now available. Microsoft Advertising has also improved report load times, according to the announcement.

Additional formatting options and shortcuts. This update also includes new capabilities around conditional formatting, inline edits, sharing, scheduling, saving, scope changes and common Excel shortcuts.

Why we care. These updates are aimed at streamlining your workflow by making reports easier to customize and access.

Since reports are typically generated for clients on a regular basis (and using the same template) being able to select a recently run report can help practitioners save time — particularly those that work at agencies. Similarly, the new report preview capabilities may also help cut down on unnecessary steps while generating reports.

Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic and paid search. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher. George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic and paid search. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.