In December 2022, Microsoft announced a collaboration with Roku and has now presented an analysis of the advantages of combining connected television (CTV) with search advertising, which will enhance campaign performance.

The study, published on Thursday, seeks to assist marketers in comprehending how TV streaming, native, and search ads collaborate to boost full-funnel effectiveness. Achieving full-funnel measurement is more challenging and arduous in the context of a disjointed media-buying landscape.

While TV streaming ads are commonly believed to generate awareness, they can also lead to purchases. Search ads are known for fostering engagement and promoting lower-funnel activities, but they can also raise awareness.

The alliance between Microsoft and Roku enables both to access a vast audience. Microsoft’s platforms can reach over 1 billion users, while Roku boasts over 200 million active streamers.

How it works. Advertisers execute TV streaming ads on Roku, as well as native ads and search ads on Microsoft. Anonymized and encrypted Roku ad exposure data is transferred from LiveRamp to Microsoft.

Microsoft examines the ad activity correlated with Roku exposures before and after the Roku ads are delivered. Subsequently, advertisers obtain a report containing cross-channel performance metrics and audience insights. This information empowers advertisers to optimize their strategies across multiple channels.

Use cases. Here are some examples of how advertisers can apply the insights to their work. These scenarios are relevant to various industries, including those studied: Technology, Travel, and Retail. In the Reimagining Cross-Channel Measurement whitepaper, you’ll learn:

• The days and times when their travel brand’s Roku TV streaming ads are most likely to reach customers who will then search for their product or click on a Microsoft Audience Ad.

• The search phrases and terms their retail customers use after being exposed to Roku TV streaming ads and Microsoft Audience Ads.

• The increase in searches and clicks achieved by running Microsoft Audience Ad campaigns concurrently with their Roku TV streaming campaign.

• The ideal exposure frequency of Roku TV streaming ads for customers to engage with their technology brand online by searching on Bing or clicking on results.

• The average time between the initial Roku TV streaming ad exposure and the first brand or product search, providing guidance for their campaign flighting and keyword bidding strategies.

• The impact of their Roku TV streaming ad campaign on customers searching for their sneaker brand and the average number of different terms or phrases those customers search.

Download the whitepaper. You can download and review the whitepaper from Microsoft here.

Why we care. Cross-channel advertising with Microsoft and Roku allows advertisers to target audiences more accurately, understanding their preferences and behavior across various platforms. This enables advertisers to deliver more relevant and personalized ads, increasing engagement and conversions.