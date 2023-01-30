Google has released three new updates for the GA4 dashboard, allowing advertisers to find information about current properties or accounts.

Dig deeper. The following updates were posted by Google on their Analytics Help documentation.

Find data stream details

The following search terms allow you to open the details for a web or app data stream in the property you are using:

the keyword “Tracking”

a web stream measurement ID (i.e., “G-XXXXXXX”)

an app stream ID (i.e., “XXXXXXX”)

Find the current property and account settings

The following search terms allow you to open the settings for the property you are using:

the keyword “Property”

the current property ID or property name

The following search terms allow you to open the settings for the account you are using:

the keyword “Account”

the current account ID or account name

Go to other Google Analytics 4 properties

The following search terms allow you to navigate to a different Google Analytics 4 property from the one you are using. Analytics shows you up to 7 properties that match the search query.

the property ID or property name of the other property

a web stream measurement ID (i.e., “G-XXXXXXX”) in the other property

an app stream ID (i.e., “XXXXXXX”) in the other property

Why we care. The additional information will help advertisers analyze streams, accounts, and properties in their GA4 accounts.