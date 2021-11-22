November 22: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week.
George Nguyen on November 22, 2021 at 4:00 am
SEO Specialist @ Sterling Sky Inc (CA remote)
- Salary: $60-100k/yr
- Requirements include: Strong knowledge of onsite SEO techniques (as it pertains to small businesses); and,
- Technical SEO experience (website crawls and analysis, identifying indexing issues, implementing schemas, updating menus, improving site structure, etc).
Content Team Lead @ Animalz (US remote)
- Salary: $71-100k/yr
- Lead a team of content marketing managers, reporting to the general manager and working closely with the COO, editors and customer operations team.
- This role requires at least one year of management experience, at least two years of reporting experience and experience with on-page SEO.
Digital Marketing Manager @ Sysco (US remote)
- Salary: $80-120k/yr
- Develop digital campaign strategy, which incorporates customer- facing communications strategy, customer path/journey, and digital media mix. Leverage customer insights, CRM capabilities, and focus groups to inform strategy. Plan and execute all digital web, SEO/SEM, and display advertising campaigns.
- Utilize strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points, recommend and execute user experience improvements.
SEO Specialist @ All Star Directories (US remote)
- Pay: $82-90k/yr
- Manage the day-to-day production and performance of one or more websites in All Star Directories’ organic channel.
- Work allocation will be roughly broken down as follows: 33% SEO, 33% content production, 33% conversion rate optimization.
