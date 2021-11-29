November 29: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week.
George Nguyen on November 29, 2021 at 4:00 am
PPC Strategist @ Portent (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $60-85k/yr
- Support the PPC Team Lead and other PPC team practitioners to help execute for clients on Google Ads, Bing Ads, and other major paid advertising platforms.
- Monitor and optimize client accounts, seeking out growth opportunities, assessing performance, and partnering with other Strategists and Senior Strategists to drive strategy and meet the client’s marketing goals.
Sr. SEO Specialist @ G2 (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $70-90k/yr
- Drive the keyword strategy and content optimization on learn.g2.com.
- Support the SEO team in developing and executing big bets for G2’s marketplace.
Head of PPC @ Evoluted (UK remote)
- Salary: £40-50k/yr
- Develop and/or oversee client strategy development with paid media strategists and specialists.
- Lead, manage and inspire the paid media team to deliver exceptional work for Evoluted’s clients.
Senior SEO Specialist @ American Addiction Centers (San Diego, CA; remote option available)
- Pay: $60-95k/yr
- Work with content team to publish high quality, thoroughly researched, factually accurate and informative content that will encourage visitors to seek addiction treatment for themselves or their loved ones.
- On-site SEO projects and tasks, including fixing broken links, crawl errors, 301 redirects, and other on-site optimization efforts.
Want a chance to include your job listing in the Search Engine Land newsletter? Send along the details here.