Use WooCommerce? If so, there’s a new way to put your products in front of Pinterest users.

The new Pinterest for WooCommerce extension turns all of your products into shoppable product Pins, regardless of what types of products you sell. It also automatically updates product details, such as pricing and availability.

After installing the extension, your product catalog will show up in the feed of Pinterest users, as well as when they search and browse for products.

Merchants will get performance data on all interactions with your products so you can track best-selling items or most saved items, Pinterest announced in a blog post. This is tracked through the Pinterest tag, which will be automatically set up for you.

Connect your WooCommerce store to Pinterest. Here’s how to do it:

Download, install and activate the plugin in your WooCommerce store.

Go to Marketing > Pinterest > Get started.

Follow the prompts to connect your Pinterest business account.

Sync your products to Pinterest.

Add the Save to Pinterest button to your site.

Pinterest for WooCommerce Catalog Overview

Availability. In addition to the U.S., Pinterest said that the extension is available now in these countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Why we care. Any opportunity you have to find new customers, drive additional visibility and boost revenue is one you should explore. The WooCommerce platform has more than 5 million active installations and is used by businesses, agencies and brands for ecommerce. Pinterest is known for being a platform where people discover and shop for products. And it continues to add commerce features and integrations to attract retailers (Pinterest announced a similar integration with Shopify in 2020).

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.