Pinterest just introduced an easier way for shoppers to check out on their platform.

Hosted checkout is here. Hosted checkout is being launched first on Shopify and provides Pinterest merchants and advertisers an easier way for their shoppers to check out. The new feature should remove several steps from the current purchase process, which should increase conversions and decrease cart abandonments.

Improving the current process. Previously, merchants and advertisers who used Pinterest to sell products would be required to tag products on their Pins. From there, users would be directed to the website where they would need to add the product to their cart and go through the checkout process.

Now merchants who use the Shopify platform can promote and sell products without requiring that buyers ever leave their page. When a buyer finds a product, they simply enter payment and shipping details and the process is complete.

Early testing. Pinterest says that shoppers who used hosted checkout were more likely to make a purchase. They saw a “+3.9% lift in their purchase propensity and a +2.7% lift in checkouts per user compared to Pinners who did not encounter the hosted checkout experience.” For merchants, this means an increase in sales as well as boosted organic distribution in home feeds, search, and shopping surfaces.

What Pinterest says. Hosted checkout is currently available to select US merchants who are in the Pinterest Verified Merchant Program and use Shopify to sell their products on Pinterest. Eligible merchants will see the hosted checkout section at the top of the shopping settings in the Shopify app. If you see the option, turn it on, and you’re ready to go. To learn more information about hosted checkout, you can read their announcement here.

Why we care. Early tests look promising and any attempts to make the checkout process easier and faster for shoppers is a plus. Advertisers and merchants who use Pinterest to promote their products may see their sales increase when they use hosted checkout. To see if you’re eligible and to test the new experience, visit your Pinterest Merchant Center.