Google Search Console updated the performance report on January 6, 2023, going forward, to report on more product results, even without structured data. That means you may see an increase in impressions and clicks when you filter the performance report by “product results” in the search appearance type.

What Google said. Google posted here saying, “Sites may see an increase in impressions and clicks for Product results search appearance type on their site. This is because Google now includes products found only in page content, without associated Product structured data.”

January 6, 2023. This was annotated on January 6, 2023, saying this change was made to the report on that date and will continue going forward.

Report change. This change seems like a reporting change only, Google Search has shown product results without product-structured data in the search results for some time. But now the report in Search Console also shows the performance of these products. Google wrote, “this is because Google now includes products found only in page content, without associated Product structured data.”

Why we care. If you notice this spike in your performance report, note that this is because of the change Google made to calculating clicks and impressions for products without structured data. Again, this is a reporting change that started on January 6th, going forward.