Repetitive advertising on streaming platforms can damage a brand’s reputation, according to a new study.

Overexposure to the same ad campaigns was described as “annoying” and “disruptive” by participants in a new joint study, conducted by IPG’s Magna unit and ad tech firm Nexxen, called It’s All in the Delivery: How Repeating Ads Affect CTV Viewers, Brands and Platforms.

Notably, researchers identified a 16% drop in purchase intent amongst those who had seen the same ad six times or more.

Why we care. Marketers must ensure they are purchasing ad space on platforms with effective technology to manage frequency. By not doing so, they run the risk of overexposing the services and products they want to promote which has been identified as having a negative impact on potential customers. Not only does improper frequency management result in a decline in purchase intent but it can also damage the reputation of a brand.

By the numbers. Although participants who saw the same ad six times reported a 92% recall afterward, demonstrating an incredibly strong brand awareness, there were negative findings linked to the increased frequency:

48% of participants found the ad “annoying.”

33% of participants reported the ad “disrupted” their viewing experience.

83% of participants were convinced the repetition was intentional.

68% of participants blamed the brand for the repetition.

44% of participants blamed the streaming service for the repetition.

What have the researchers said? Kara Manatt, executive vice president of intelligence solutions at Magna, stressed that repetitive ads caused damage to both brands and the streaming platforms, and so called for change. She said:

"The platforms are suffering too, because people also attribute the fact that this is happening to the platform. It really can be so annoying to people and viewers, that they’re willing to find content elsewhere."

“This really validates the need to be working with trusted partners who have the right technology to help manage frequency. It’s not just the overall frequency. It’s making sure that those six exposures don’t take place in a single show [but rather] takes place in an appropriate cadence over time."

IPG client, New Balance, took part in the study and said the results highlighted the need for frequency caps. The company said in a statement:

"While these fundamentals are currently part of our buying process, we are eager to hear more in terms of larger advancements in the industry from a broadcaster/publisher perspective that will ultimately create a more optimal user experience."

About the study. The It’s All in the Delivery report research analyzed the feedback of 1,246 participants, who were exposed to a variety of frequencies of the same ad during a one-hour viewing period. Some were exposed to the same ad six times, while others just once.