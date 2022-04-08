Come work with us! We’re looking for an Editor to join the team as a key reporter on topics related to pay-per-click search and social media marketing as well as digital commerce advertising. Reporting to the VP, Content, the Editor will contribute to Search Engine Land’s daily production of news, features, newsletters, analysis, special projects and more.

As one of several authoritative journalists on the team, the Editor also helps to create agendas for Search Marketing Expo – SMX, our conference series. The Editor will also moderate panels and discussions at SMX, and even may lead presentations on search marketing developments.

This is a forever remote position and the salary range is between $75,000 and $85,000 annually.

Core job responsibilities

Write daily news articles, feature articles, guides, and other forms of in-depth content on developments in PPC search marketing, social media marketing, digital commerce marketing and more.

Speak and moderate panel discussions and support agenda development for SMX.

Edit some staff and contributed content.

Compile daily newsletters.

Who we are looking for

While past experience with PPC search marketing topics for a news or content marketing department is a plus, we know that any hard-charging reporter who knows the craft can learn a new beat, so it’s not a prerequisite. Instead, the perfect candidate is someone who:

Is a hard-charging reporter with a passion for breaking news and engaging a readership

Is endlessly curious about our subject matter.

Knows how to cultivate a large body of reliable authoritative sources.

Empathizes with our audience’s challenges.

Is a strong writer who holds the clarity and impact of a piece above flowery language, Oxford commas and whether it follows AP style, etc.

Is confident on stage or leading a video-based discussion.

Has at least 5 years experience at a digital news outfit, newspaper, B2B media brand or in-house content marketing department.

If you are interested, please email resume and clips to Henry Powderly, VP of Content, at hpowderly(at)thirddoormedia.com. Or, if you would like, please apply at the LinkedIn job listing.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land and MarTech. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.